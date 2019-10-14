The 2019 Latin American Music Awards are almost here, and ET will be on the scene with the biggest stars for the night's biggest moments!

On Thursday, Oct. 17, performers like Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Romeo Santos, Jason Derulo, Marc Anthony, Ne-Yo and more will head to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, to celebrate the best and brightest in Latin music.

ET is your go-to resource for all things Latin AMAs, bringing you exclusive interviews from the red carpet as well as all the memorable moments from backstage. Between the unbelievable fashion, highly anticipated performances and big wins of the night, you won't want to miss ET's coverage. Here's everything you need to know:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage?: Follow along on ET Live, by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

When Does It Start?: ET will be streaming from the red carpet starting at 3 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, and backstage starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The awards show will be broadcast live on Telemundo starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting?: This year's show will be hosted by Eugenio Derbez and Jacky Bracamontes.

Who Is Presenting?: A total of 40 stars, including actors, artists, models and radio personalities will present during the show. Kate del Castillo, Carmen Aub, Carlos Ponce, Catherine Siachoque, De La Ghetto, Jhay Cortez, Chiquis and T3R Elemento.

Who Is Nominated?: Ozuna leads this year's nominations with nine total (including Artist of the Year), while Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos follow with eight nods each. Anuel AA has earned seven nominations, and Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony, Maluma, Sebastián Yatra, DJ Snake, Drake, Farruko, J Balvin, Pedro Capó, Rosalía and more have all earned nods. Marc Anthony will be honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence and Becky G will receive the Extraordinary Evolution award.

Who Is Performing?: An incredible list of performers will take the stage, including Abraham Mateo, Anuel AA, Banda Los Sebastianes, Becky G, Beret, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Daddy Yankee, El Micha, Emilia, Esteman, Farruko, Gente de Zona, Georgel, Greeicy, Jason Derulo, Justin Quiles, Lenier, Lupita Infante, Marc Anthony, Myke Towers, Nacho, Ne-Yo, Ozuna, Piso 21, Pitbull, Raymix, Romeo Santos, Silvestre Dangond, Sofía Reyes, Wisin & Yandel and Zion & Lennox.

How Do I Follow Along?: With ET, of course! Follow @etnow on Twitter and @entertainmenttonight on Instagram to see all the biggest news, coolest pics and Daddy Yankee's special Instagram takeover on Thursday.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Latin AMAs Nominations: Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Rosalia, Bad Bunny and More

Becky G Wins Two Top Awards at 2018 Latin AMAs: 'Juntos Somos Más'

Daddy Yankee Honors Cancer Survivors With Moving Latin AMAs Performance

Related Gallery