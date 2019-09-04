2019 Latin AMAs Nominations: Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Rosalia, Bad Bunny and More
It’s Ozuna’s world and we’re just living in it.
The nominees for this year’s Latin American Music Awards were announced Wednesday morning, and for the second consecutive year, Ozuna leads with nine nominations. Produced by Telemundo, the awards show will take place on Oct. 17 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.
Other top nominees include Romeo Santos and Bad Bunny with eight nominations each, followed by Anuel AA with seven. Marc Anthony, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Sebastian Yatra garnered four each, and Becky G, Rosalia, Pedro Capo, Wisin y Yandel, DJ Snake and Drake round out the top nominees with three each.
Here are the top categories:
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Nuevo Artista del Año / New Artist of the Year
Darell
Jhay Cortez
Lunay
Paulo Londra
Rosalía
Sech
Artista Favorita - Femenina / Favorite Artist - Female
Becky G
Karol G
Natalia Lafourcade
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Artista Favorito - Masculino / Favorite Artist - Male
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Sencillo del Año / Song of the Year
Anuel AA & Romeo Santos “Ella Quiere Beber”
Bad Bunny & Drake “MIA”
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow “Con Calma”
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Pedro Capó & Farruko“Calma”
Álbum del Año / Album of the Year
Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny – X 100PRE
Luis Fonsi – VIDA
Ozuna – Aura
Santana – Africa Speaks
Artista Favorito – Crossover / Favorite Artist - Crossover
DJ Snake
Drake
Sean Paul
Snow
Video Favorito / Favorite Video
Camila – “Te Confieso”
Becky G & Maluma – “La Respuesta”
Daddy Yankee & Wisin & Yandel – “Si Supieras”
Sofia Reyes featuring Rita Ora & Anitta – “R.I.P.”
Sebastián Yatra & Camilo – “En Guerra”
The complete list of nominees can be found at LatinAMAs.com.
