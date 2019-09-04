It’s Ozuna’s world and we’re just living in it.

The nominees for this year’s Latin American Music Awards were announced Wednesday morning, and for the second consecutive year, Ozuna leads with nine nominations. Produced by Telemundo, the awards show will take place on Oct. 17 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

Other top nominees include Romeo Santos and Bad Bunny with eight nominations each, followed by Anuel AA with seven. Marc Anthony, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Sebastian Yatra garnered four each, and Becky G, Rosalia, Pedro Capo, Wisin y Yandel, DJ Snake and Drake round out the top nominees with three each.

Here are the top categories:

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Christian Nodal

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Nuevo Artista del Año / New Artist of the Year

Darell

Jhay Cortez

Lunay

Paulo Londra

Rosalía

Sech

Artista Favorita - Femenina / Favorite Artist - Female

Becky G

Karol G

Natalia Lafourcade

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Artista Favorito - Masculino / Favorite Artist - Male

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Sencillo del Año / Song of the Year

Anuel AA & Romeo Santos “Ella Quiere Beber”

Bad Bunny & Drake “MIA”

Daddy Yankee featuring Snow “Con Calma”

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Pedro Capó & Farruko“Calma”

Álbum del Año / Album of the Year

Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – X 100PRE

Luis Fonsi – VIDA

Ozuna – Aura

Santana – Africa Speaks

Artista Favorito – Crossover / Favorite Artist - Crossover

DJ Snake

Drake

Sean Paul

Snow

Video Favorito / Favorite Video

Camila – “Te Confieso”

Becky G & Maluma – “La Respuesta”

Daddy Yankee & Wisin & Yandel – “Si Supieras”

Sofia Reyes featuring Rita Ora & Anitta – “R.I.P.”

Sebastián Yatra & Camilo – “En Guerra”

The complete list of nominees can be found at LatinAMAs.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Sebastián Yatra and Tini are Relationship Goals

Becky G Opens Up About the Pressure to Get Engaged to Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget (Exclusive)

Rosalia and Ozuna Light Up the Stage With 'Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi' Performance at MTV VMAs - Watch!

Related Gallery