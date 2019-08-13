Why Sebastián Yatra and Tini are Relationship Goals

Sebastián Yatra and Tini are the newest "It" couple.

The 24-year-old "Runaway" crooner and the Argentinian actress-singer may have just made their relationship Instagram official in the last couple of months, but the two have known each other for years. What started off as a working relationship turned into a friendship that then blossomed to a something more. Now that they are sharing their love with the world, Sebastián and Tini, 22, are proving that they are definitely #RelationshipGoals.

It all started when the artists first collaborated on the 2016 song "Ya No Hay Nadie Que Nos Pare," before reuniting on "Quiero Volver" in 2018. The catchy tune was accompanied by a steamy video that featured the two getting intimate, cuddling and making out.

From there, Tini starred in Sebastián's "Cristina" music video -- and the chemistry was undeniable!

"What makes a healthy relationship is honesty and taking care of each other," the Colombian singer exclusively tells ET about what makes a great relationship. "A lot of times, being honest isn't enough because if you're honest and it's not [about] the things that hurt, it still hurts. A healthy relationship is just being open, understanding each other and being on the same page."

"When you're on the same page and you make your decisions always having that person as a priority and thinking about them being good and taken care of, that is something healthy," he adds.

Clearly, Sebastián and Tini are head-over-heels for each other, and to prove it, ET is rounding up the five reasons why they are #RelationshipGoals.

They're not afraid to share their feelings

When making it "official" to the world, both posted romantic "I love you" messages to one another. They also gush about one another during interviews and when asked about their relationship, never holding anything back.

"Te amo te amo," Tini wrote alongside a photo of the two.

"Cada vez más ❤️," Sebastián penned on his end.

They were friends before dating

Creating a great bond as friends before taking the next step is what these two have successfully done. Having the chance to collaborate and work together before getting romantic only strengthened their bond.

"It looks like we really love each other," Tini previously said in a behind-the-scenes video for "Quiero Volver."

They lift each other up

At the 2019 Premios Juventud, Sebastián and Tini took the stage together to perform "Cristina." He doesn't mind sharing the spotlight with his lady love, and vice versa. They also love to collaborate and share their passions with one another.

They take the cutest pics together

It doesn't hurt that they are both gorgeous and photograph really well. Whenever these two get in front of the camera, they make us swoon.

They can be silly with each other

The pair doesn't take themselves too seriously and know how to have fun. They're young, in love and just being their authentic selves with one another and their fans.

There's no doubt that we'll definitely continue to keep an eye on these cuties!

