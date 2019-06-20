The Jonas Brothers are back in full force -- landing the biggest Billboard debut week of the year so far with their comeback album, Happiness Begins, at No. 1 this week -- and now, they're teaming up with some of the biggest names in Latin music for a summer smash!

The brothers' first bilingual track comes alongside some heavy hitters on the Latin scene: Sebastián Yatra, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee. The sextet teamed up for Yatra's new song, "Runaway," which dropped on Thursday, featuring a catchy beat and colorful music video destined for the charts -- and only ET has your exclusive, behind-the-scenes look.

In the fun-filled vid, which was shot in New York City by Daniel Duran and produced by Daniela Sanchez, Yatra heads into a karaoke bar to sing solo, but the place becomes a full-blown party when the music kicks in. The JoBros get things started in the first verse as Nick sings, “If you want to we can run away / I know you think about it every day.”

“How can I say no to that pretty face?" Joe croons next. "Baby, we can leave today.”

After Natti's verse, the brothers also chime in on the Spanish chorus, singing, "Con la luna llena (with the full moon) / solos en la arena (alone in the sand)."

“'Runaway' is a big song full of life and color," Yatra said of the new track in a press release. "It’s a dream collaboration, Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha. I’m very grateful with everyone and I hope to connect with people of all ages. It’s a song for the whole family.”

It was extra thrilling for the Colombian star, who said he's "been a fan of the Jonas Brothers ever since I can remember."

"I had the chance to meet them when I was 18 at a bar," he recalled. "It was pretty random, but I got to speak with Joe a little bit. I was just starting off my career, and I really liked their vibe and their energy. I was kind of putting that goal for myself, of one day being able to sing to audiences that love your music, just as they did, but it never fit into my head that there would someday be the possibility of singing next to the Jonas Brothers. That makes it so much more special, being here six years later, next to Joe, next to Nick, next to Kevin, enjoying this video, "Runaway," where you can see that we had an amazing time."

And it looks like fans might get to see more from this collab as the Jonas Brothers hit the road on their Happiness Begins tour, starting in August.

"We were talking about when we can sing the song together live, in shows like Miami, or their show in Mexico, and also when they come down to South America," Yatra revealed. "It's kind of like, an opportunity for us to keep taking our music around the world and keep making Spanish music global music, and keep giving all that love that the Jonas Brothers have taught us across the years to different people around the world. We're so excited that Daddy Yankee is a huge part of this too, Natti Natasha, we're just gonna put all our heart into it and hope everybody decides to run away with us!"

See more on the Jonas Brothers' new album in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

The Jonas Brothers Reveal the Wildest Thing That Happened at Joe's Bachelor Party

Jonas Brothers Performing 'Sucker' With Classroom Instruments Has Fans Loving the Song Even More

The Jonas Brothers' Sweetest Lyrics About Their Wives on 'Happiness Begins'

Related Gallery