The 2019 Premios Juventud did not disappoint!

The annual Latin celebration took place at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on Thursday, and delivered an entertaining and powerful show. Hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Lali and CNCO, the hottest Latin acts gathered to take home a slew of awards, get the crowd on their feet with their hip-shaking performances, and take a moment to give passionate speeches about causes they care about.

Here are the major moments from the awards show:

Daddy Yankee Gives Passionate Speech About Puerto Rico

Amid the protests against Puerto Rican governor Ricky Rosselló, the rapper took the opportunity to call for the leader's resignation during his acceptance speech.

"Resign your position," Yankee expressed. "Puerto Rico is tired of corruption, of the decades-long abuse… Follow your rights without fear."

"We are hurt but strong. Let's move forward, Puerto Rico," he added. "And just like we worked hard during Hurricane Maria, I return to my land for whatever they from need me because my final destiny is my home."

Sebastián Yatra and Girlfriend Tini Share a Steamy Smooch

The new couple performed a romantic rendition of Yatra's single "Cristina" during the ceremony, and surprised fans when they locked lips!

Anuel AA Calls Karol G the Love of His Life

After nabbing the award for Couple That Fire Up My Feed, the twosome couldn't help but fawn over each other onstage.

"Thank you for voting for us, for the love that I have for this queen. She is the love of my life," Anuel said as the crowd started to yell, "Beso, beso!"

Pedro Capó, Lali and Farruko's Breezy "Calma (Remix)" Performance

The trio not only took home the award for Can't Get Enough of This Song, they also entertained the crowd with a hypnotic performance of their beachy song.

Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha and Pitbull Bring the Fire

The mega-trio took the stage with the worldwide premiere performance of their hit song, "To Le Trates." Each artist brought their distinct and fabulous energy to the stage, getting everyone on their feet.

Univision

The Cast of Dora and the Lost City of Gold Brought Their Style A-Game

Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner, Jeff Wahlberg and Eugenio Derbez all looked fierce and stylish while attending the awards ceremony. The cast of the upcoming action-adventure flick took the stage to present during the ceremony.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Maluma Shares a Sweet Moment With His Family Onstage

The Colombian crooner took home the High Fashion Award and was honored with the Agent of Change Award. During one of his acceptance speeches, he was accompanied by his parents, Marlli Arias and Luis Londoño, and older sister, Manuela.

"I feel very happy and grateful to God and the universe for giving me a talent that I can share with you all," Maluma began. "I have gone through many difficult things in my career and I have been able to overcome them and get to this point because of the values my family instilled in me."

"Material things come and go and when you are at the top everyone wants to be by your side," he expressed. "But when you are at your lowest point, the only people that are still by your side are your family."

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Premios Juventud: Complete List of Winners

Farruko Teams Up With HBO Latino for Concert Special in Puerto Rico (Exclusive)

Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Support Puerto Rico Protest

Related Gallery