Farruko is about to share his most personal project to date.

The 28-year-old reggaeton singer is taking fans to his homeland of Puerto Rico as he performs his own version of classic hit songs that have inspired his career in HBO Latino’s third edition of En Letra de Otro, which will premiere on Aug. 23.

ET spoke with Farruko ahead of today’s announcement, where he explained the project’s emotional journey.

"This was a huge opportunity to work with a big network like HBO on my first documentary," Farruko told ET exclusively. "The project is about my life. [It became something] moving, sentimental and allowed me to relive past memories of things that I had to go through in order to be the person I am today."

"We visited a lot of places from my childhood, where I took the first steps towards music and formed my dreams," he continued. "To have accomplished those dreams years later flooded me with emotions."

In the special, Farruko will perform his own version of Frankie Ruiz’s "Vuelvo a Nacer," Jerry Rivera’s "Qué Hay de Malo," Yandel’s "Te Suelto el Pelo," Divino’s "Me Trancaron" and Ricardo Arjona’s "Asignatura Pendiente."

Only ET has a first look at the trailer:



"I’m going to explain how I fell in love with music," Farruko said. "Jerry Rivera and Frankie Ruiz were the first singers that I heard growing up. My dad would listen to a lot of salsa music. He had a car wash and we would listen to all kinds of music while we washed cars."

En Letra de Otro also gave Farruko the opportunity to thank his friend and mentor, Yandel. He chose to sing one of Yandel’s first singles from his debut album, Quien Contra Mí.

"Yandel is one of my greatest friends. He’s someone that I respect and admire," Farruko explained. "He was one of the first people to give me an opportunity in the business. To be able to sing one of his songs from his solo days is a true honor. I reinterpreted the song with a lot of love."

Farruko hopes this documentary will give people the motivation to pursue their dreams, to figure out their passions and take the leap to develop their talents.

"All is possible," he said firmly. "If someone that came from nothing did it, anyone can do it."

Farruko: En Letra de Otro will premiere on HBO Latino on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Additional reporting by Grecia Lopez.

