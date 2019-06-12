We're just about a month out from this year's Premios Juventud -- and the first performers have been announced.

Maluma, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, Romeo Santos and more will take the stage with epic performances during the awards show celebrating Hispanic youths' favorite things in pop culture, music and more.

This year's most nominated artist, Maluma, will also be receiving the first-ever Agentes de Cambio artist award. Pitbull, Yankee and Natasha, meanwhile, will take the stage with the worldwide premiere performance of their hit song, "To Le Trates." Santos will also debut a song from his newest album, Utopia, for the first time on TV. Pedro Capó, Christian Nodal and rising artists Amenazzy, Cazzu, Dalex, and Sech will perform as well at the show.

Maluma reflected on his success and sharing it with others in a recent interview with ET.

"So many amazing things have happened in my life," he said. "Right now, I am focused on the release of my new album, 11:11, and my documentary on YouTube. I recently dropped my song, 'HP,' which did well. I've been releasing a lot of new music. I also did a song with Becky G, 'La Repuesta.' I had the honor of writing a song for Marc Anthony, 'Parecen Viernes.'"

"I will also be going on tour in Mexico, the U.S. and Europe," he added, revealing that he's "working hard to make all my dreams come true."

Premios Juventud -- hosted by CNCO, Lali and Alejandra Espinoza -- will air live on Univision from Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, on July 18.

