Bad Bunny has only one thing on his mind -- Puerto Rico.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday night to share a lengthy and powerful message addressing the current political climate in his homeland.

“This video is for everyone. The entire world needs to find out,” he began one of two videos, which has since garnered more than one million views. The “Callaíta” singer was visibly upset as he reacted to recent reports about Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló.

According to CBS News, a private group chat administered by the governor was leaked to the press, revealing Rosselló's part in a series of conversations allegedly laced with profanity, homophobia and sexist comments. Puerto Rican citizens have called for the resignation of Rosselló, but he refuses to step down, prompting several ongoing protests over the past couple of days.

“My respects to everyone who has had the courage, valor and initiative to go out in the streets and fight for our country,” Bad Bunny said. “I’m in Ibiza in the middle of my European tour, but I’m going to stop everything to jump on a plane to Puerto Rico to be able to go out in the streets and be with my gente - the people of Puerto Rico. I wish I was there now.”

News of the leak comes after the FBI arrested two of Rossello's former top officials on fraud charges.

“Don’t stop yourself. We need to hit the streets. We cannot stop. I’m urging everyone to get out and protest,” Bad Bunny continued, conveying a sense of urgency. “This Wednesday at 5 p.m. I would like to see all Puerto Ricans out on the streets. Let’s go protest. There is no excuse.”

“The system for years, decades, has taught us to keep quiet,” he added. “It has manipulated our opinions, the press and it has made us believe that anyone who protests is crazy or a criminal. I want you all to know that it doesn’t have to be that way. All of us have the right to protest. I would love to see those who have never joined a protest before to come out, without fear.”

“This is about respect. Puerto Rico needs to demand respect,” he expressed in a second video. “The governor and his accomplice, his friends, and those to come, need to know that those times are over. This generation will not be fooled. This country is ours. San Juan, Puerto Rico, is ours. We need to show them we don’t have fear.”

This isn’t the first time Bad Bunny, who recently released a joint album with J Balvin, has avidly spoken out on an issue he’s passionate about. Over the course of his career, he’s been an avid supporter of the LGBTQ community.

“Yo no me voy a dejar. ¿Tú te vas a dejar? No nos vamos a dejar. Esta generación no se va a dejar. I’m going to the streets. I hope you join me,” he concluded. “This Wednesday, we unite. I love you, Puerto Rico.”

