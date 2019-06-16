Fatherhood is a beautiful thing.

Bad Bunny and Los Rivera Destino teamed up to produce a heartfelt bolero celebrating all fathers around the world. The music video dropped Saturday night, just in time for Fathers Day.

Directed by Claudia Calderón, the highly-stylized retro music video features Bad Bunny and his sweet velvet voice in its purest form. "Time has passed and I've grown up but I still continue to learn from you. From one flower to another, I thank you for life," the 25-year-old sings, "A flower to you father, to step-fathers, uncles, and grandfathers."

The song, co-produced by Ismael Cancel and Los Rivera Destino, aims to celebrate all types of father figures and those who take on the role in a child's life. It's also an opportunity to challenge the preconceived expectations of men and the machismo culture that continues to exist in today's society.

In the video, four father figures are introduced: one of a single mother filling in both parental roles, the other of two men and their young daughter, the third figure could be interpreted as a grandfather and his granddaughter and the last one capturing a father with his teenage son.

"'Flor' is a dream come true -- given the importance of gifting a song to our fathers and the opportunity to collaborate with Benito Antonio Martinez aka Bad Bunny," Los Rivera said in a statement to ET. "We want to celebrate fatherhood from an honest point of view and [decided to use] a floral symbol that is usually related to mothers."

The project marks the first time Bad Bunny uses his real name, Benito Martínez, to promote a song. For more on the reggaeton singer, watch the video below.

