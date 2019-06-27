J Balvin and Bad Bunny are officially the duo of the summer!

The two megastars teamed up to produce an eight-track album titled OASIS. The new project, along with a music video for their first single, "Qué Pretendes," dropped tonight to the surprise of fans.

Bad Bunny describes the album as "transcendental and refreshing." "It is a rescue, a relief. An oasis helps you to supply yourself with what you’re missing and to find what you lack spiritually; this is what this album represents," he said in a statement to ET, adding that the album aims to "make waves with a fresh Caribbean flow."

It’s no secret that Balvin, who has helped bring urban music to mainstream audiences with hits like "Reggaeton" and "Mi Gente," has developed a brotherly relationship with Bad Bunny. In fact, this isn’t the first time the Colombian and Puerto Rican singers have worked together. Last year, they teamed up with Cardi B for the hit single, "I Like It." And, earlier this year, they joined forces at Coachella, with Balvin joining Bad Bunny on stage.

Universal Music

"I am proud to say I LOVE Bad Bunny; we always seem to be on the same wavelength, as he likes what I like," Balvin said in a statement to ET. "He is also all about celebrating our culture, while remaining super humble. Working with Benito again has been a musical joy."

"I am blessed to not only call him my brother, but now a partner on an album that has even become a personal oasis," he continued. "I’ve been traveling all over the world the last few months, and anytime it started to feel overwhelming, I’ve been able to listen to the tracks we created, and instantly return ‘Home’ to our own musical paradise. I’m so glad the time has arrived where fans can now share those same new vibes with us."

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also had nothing but praise for Balvin. "Working with J Balvin has undoubtedly been an unparalleled experience," he shared. "I have always admired and respected him a lot and we have had an excellent vibe throughout this whole process."

Check out the video for "Qué Pretendes" below.

The track list for OASIS includes the following songs:

"Mojaita"

"Yo Le Llego"

"Cuidado por ahí"

"Que Pretendes"

"La canción"

"Un peso" featuring Marciano Cantero de Enanitos Verdes

"Odio"

"Como un bebé" featuring Mr. Eazi

Meanwhile, J Balvin is the first-ever Latin music artist set to headline Lollapalooza in August. And he’s gearing up for his highly anticipated U.S Arcoiris Tour this fall.

For more on Balvin, watch the video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

J Balvin, Maluma, Marc Anthony, Becky G & More Drop Infectious New Songs to Kick Off the Weekend

J Balvin Celebrates Reggaeton With Vibrant Coachella Performance

J Balvin Becomes First Latin Music Headliner in Lollapalooza History

Related Gallery