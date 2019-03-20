J Balvin Becomes First Latin Music Headliner in Lollapalooza History

J Balvin is making history.

The "No Es Justo" singer will become the first Latin music artist to headline Lollapallooza, it was announced on Wednesday. Balvin will be joining Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume and The Chainsmokers as the Chicago festival's headliners from Aug. 1-4.

Lollapalooza typically has two headliners perform simultaneously on each night of the four-day festival, at the main stages on opposite ends of Chicago’s Grant Park. Though Balvin is listed as the last headliner on the festival’s official poster, he's earned a spot higher than any Latin artist has reached -- and above American stars like Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae, Meek Mill and others.

"SIEMPRE ELEVANDO 💯 NUNCA INELEVANDO @lollapalooza," Balvin celebrated on Instagram. "LATINO GANG Chicago, we're coming to see you this summer at #Lolla! Head to @Lollapalooza’s profile and grab your tickets today."

The Colombian singer is definitely bringing the star power to Lolla. He's recently cracked the U.S. market with his Willy William collab "Mi Gente" and "I Like It" with Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

ET spoke with Balvin last month at rehearsals for Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, where he opened up about his success at the awards show and beyond.

"I'm so grateful," he said. "It's a big opportunity for us and our team. We gotta celebrate one way or anther."

