J Balvin gave one hell of a performance at SXSW.

The “Reggaeton” singer electrified Austin, Texas, on Wednesday night, performing hit songs like “Mi Gente,” “No Es Justo," "I Like It," "Sensualidad" and "X" at Univision's Uforia Latin showcase.

The 33-year-old singer rocked a neon vest and his signature black shades. And, to the surprise of many, he brought along his Vibras Tour best bud, a 29-foot-tall, inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex nicknamed “V-Rex.” Fans who attended the outdoor concert, quickly took to social media to give Balvin’s performance a big thumbs up.

The two-day showcase, celebrating Univision's Uforia rebrand, also saw performances by Pedro Capo, Amenazzy and Lyanno on Wednesday. And, on Thursday, fans will be treated to the sounds of Manuel Medrano, MITRE, Nat’Lee, Fuerza Regida and Legado 7.

ET recently caught up with J Balvin at Premio Lo Nuestro, where he gushed about working with Selena Gomez on their new single, “I Can’t Get Enough,” with Benny Blanco and Tainy. For more on that interview, watch the video below.

