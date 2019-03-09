Bad Bunny just made history on his home turf.

The 24-year-old Latin trap singer rocked Puerto Rico with a sold-out concert attended by more than 18,000 fans at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on Friday night.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, will turn 25 on Sunday. He and his fans clearly know how to celebrate, as J Balvin, Becky G, Wisin & Yandel and more made special guest appearances at Friday's hometown show. Bad Bunny is set to take the stage again on Saturday.

Pics and videos from the concert make it look like one big party. A lit-up cross-shaped stage, a custom Bad Bunny nail salon and a full-service arcade were just some of the highlights from the night.

Becky couldn't help but post about the show on Instagram. "Juntos hicimos historia 🖤 Gracias por invitarme Benito 🙏🏽," she captioned her post, which translates to, "Together we made history. Thank you for inviting me Benito."

"Si saben cómo soy pa que me invitan ? Hasta abajooooooooo @badbunnypr," J Balvin wrote on his Instagram, joking, "If you know how I am, why invite me?"

Bad Bunny reflected on his humble beginnings and incredible success in an interview with ET last year.

“I still feel like the same little kid I used to be working hard,” he said, remembering his days working as a bagger at his local grocery store in Puerto Rico. “I am very grateful for those moments. That experience was part of my growth, working to contribute to my family and be able to support myself. [Those moments helped me get] to where I am today.”

For him, it's all about the music.

“Music has the power to inspire the world,” Bad Bunny shared. “The music we do is for people to enjoy, dance and sing to it. Dreamers -- keep on dreaming and keep working hard to achieve your goals. There are many difficulties, but what matters is to stay focused and have perseverance.”

“We’re impacting the world like never before and now is our time,” he added.

See more on Bad Bunny in the video below.

