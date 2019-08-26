Rosalia and Ozuna are giving us all the feels.

The flamenco-pop queen and reggaeton star performed their hit single, “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” which translates to “me for you, you for me,” for the first time together at the VMAs on Monday. This marked the first Spanish-language performance of the night.

The two chart-topping singers were all smiles as they hit a vibrant floral stage. Rosalia wore a stunning bedazzled black corset, while Ozula rocked a black suit with plenty of bling to match.

Earlier in the night, the brunette beauty took home the award for Best Latin for her collab with J Balvin, "Con Altura." She also turned heads on the red carpet in a jeweled black gown with matching long sleeve gloves and chandelier diamond earrings.

Rosalia has had a pretty solid year, giving electrifying performances at Lollapalooza and Coachella. In October, she’ll wrap up her El Mal Querer Tour, which marks her first-ever solo North American tour.

The two-time Latin GRAMMY winner opened up to ET last year about taking risks with her music and feeling proud of being a female artist on the rise.

“I feel so grateful because I am doing the music that I feel comfortable doing," Rosalía told ET. "I know my music has risk. So if it connects with people, which I think is happening, I feel very grateful. I can't imagine anything better."

"As a songwriter, as a producer, not just as a musician, not just as an artist who goes on stage and sings, I feel proud. I feel happy," she said about being one of the many women taking over Latin music. "This is something to celebrate, not just me, a lot of female artists, we are having visibility and a moment. I can feel that there are more girls nominated. This year something is happening."

