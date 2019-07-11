Ozuna and Anitta Join Forces for 'Muito Calor' Music Video -- Watch!

Los días son mejor con Ozuna.

The Puerto Rican singer and Anitta released a new music video for their hot track, "Muito Calor."

Directed by Nuno Gomes, the visually stunning production was shot in Rio de Janeiro and features sandy beaches, colorful favelas and an epic dance battle. The project marks the first time these two powerhouses have joined forces.

Anitta stuns in a mesh yellow ensemble and makes pink fringe look effortless. Meanwhile, Ozuna drips in diamonds and turns heads in a black leather jacket with red trim.

"Muito Calor," which translates to very hot, is the third single from Ozuna’s third studio album, Nibiru, slated for a fall release. The song follows “Baila Baila Baila” and “Amor Genuino.”

"I'm so happy with this collaboration with Anitta and to have the opportunity for this single to be heard in Brazil and all over the world," Ozuna said in a statement. "It’s been a great honor to have learned about the Brazilian culture from this international star."

Earlier this year, Anitta stopped by ET to talk about her new album, KISSES, which features songs in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

"The idea of the album is to show the 10 personalities that I have inside of me,” she told ET. “I'm a very complex person. I have different people inside me but it's still me. I wanted to show everyone that I can be...romantic one day, I can be sexy the other day, I can be crazy, I can be serious, I can be boss, I can be feminist, and I still don't lose my way [of being].”

