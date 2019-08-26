2019 MTV VMAs: See All the Awesome Red Carpet Arrivals!

Celebs may not have been fist-pumping their way down the red carpet, but they still had that Jersey attitude on display at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards!



For the first time ever, the annual awards ceremony took place in the Garden Stater, with music's biggest and boldest names filling up Newark's Prudential Center.



Hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, the VMAs have tons of girl power this year, with ladies like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift leading the pack with 12 nods each. But before the Moon People get handed out, the stars had to put their sartorial style on display on the red carpet!



From Swift's bold Versace number that brightened up the already colorful carpet to the vampy vibes Lizzo gave off in her red hot sequined stunner from Moschino by Jeremy Scott to Lance Bass' neon pink suit, check out all of the A-list turns in the gallery below.

