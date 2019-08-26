Taylor Swift Rocks Colorful Ensemble at 2019 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift loves her color!

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer stepped out in a colorful ensemble to attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. The songstress, who released her seventh studio album, Lover, last week, arrived in a multi-colored Versace sequined look, which she paired with thigh-high black boots.

Her beauty look was equally fabulous. She wore minimal makeup, light golden eye shadow with winged eyeliner, blush and a bright red lip. Her blonde, shaggy locks were tousled and down. She accessorized with green earrings.

Swift is scheduled to kick off the VMAs with her latest single.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Swift's VMA look was reminiscent of her Teen Choice Awards look from a couple of weeks ago.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Want more VMAs content? Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the show!

The VMAs will air on MTV from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery

Taylor Swift Says Her Relationship With Joe Alwyn Is 'Not Up for Discussion'

Taylor Swift on Her Haters: 'You Don't Have to Forgive and You Don't Have to Forget'

Taylor Swift Says She 'Couldn't Believe' Scooter Braun Purchased Her Music in 'CBS Sunday Morning' Preview

Related Gallery