The 2019 MTV VMAs are almost here!

The annual Video Music Awards are just around the corner and ET's breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the epic night.

When are the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards? This year's show will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How do I follow along? ET's got you covered before, during and after the show. ET Live will be live hours ahead of the ceremony, where Keltie Knight will catch up with some of the biggest stars on the red carpet. Additionally, ET Live will keep you up to date on all the sure-to-be wild fashions up until when the show kicks off.

During the awards ceremony, be sure to follow @etnow on Twitter and @entertainmenttonight on Instagram to keep up with the biggest moments in real time. Immediately following the show, turn it back to ET Live where Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo will highlight the night's standout moments, craziest looks and best performances.

How do I watch the show? The show will air on MTV and can also be livestreamed on MTV.com or the network's app.

Who's hosting? Sebastian Maniscalco is set to helm this year's ceremony. The popular comedian has previously been named the Comedian of the Year by Billboard and had sold-out performances at Radio City Music Hall.

Who's performing? Jonas Brothers will do a remote performance -- their first at the annual show in more than a decade -- while Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna will also perform. Additionally, Missy Elliott, this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner, is also set to take the stage. See more performers here.

Who's nominated? Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are tied for the most nominations this year, with 10 nods each. Billie Eilish scored the second-most nominations with nine, while Lil Nas X came in third with eight. Additionally, artists will be competing in two new categories this year: Best K Pop and Video for Good.

Who's presenting? Stars including Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus and French Montana are set to present. Hailee Steinfeld, Ice-T, John Travolta, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross and Salt-N-Pepa will also present awards. Athletes are set to be represented well too, with Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, NJ Devils player P.K. Subban, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, and Victor Cruz, a Super Bowl champion, all set to hand out awards.

What else do I need to know? While voting has already closed for most of the categories, fans have up until the time of the broadcast to cast their vote for Best New Artist. This year's nominees in the highly anticipated category are Ava Max, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Lizzo and ROSALÍA. Additionally, fans can still vote in the Best Group, Best Power Anthem and Song of the Summer categories on Instagram Stories at specific times leading up to the broadcast. Learn all about how and when to vote here.

Watch the video below for some of the biggest moments from last year's ceremony.

