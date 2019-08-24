Taylor Swift is opening up about her music being sold to Scooter Braun.

In a sneak peek of her upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview released on Friday, the "Lover" singer sits down with correspondent Tracy Smith to talk about the sale of Scott Borchetta's Big Machine -- which owns Swifts' first six albums -- to the music manager, whom Swift had previously called a bully.

"I found out when it was online, when it hit the news," Swift tells Smith, adding that "nobody" in her inner circle knew about the sale.

"Nobody knew. I knew [Borchetta] would sell my music, I knew he would do that," she explains. "I couldn't believe who he sold it to because we've had endless conversations about Scooter Braun, and he has 300,000,000 reasons to conveniently forget those conversations."

When asked if she could "re-record" her old albums, she quickly, replied, "Oh, yeah!" with a smile.

"Might you do that?" Smith follows up, with Swift saying, "Oh, yeah! Yeah, absolutely."

Braun made headlines for purchasing Swift's former label, Big Machine, for a reported $300 million through his company, Ithaca Holdings, and thus received majority ownership of Swift's master recordings. Swift publicly slammed the deal and has widely praised Lover for being the first album she has owned.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my own work,” she wrote in a Tumblr post back in July. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.”

She went on to call out Braun for “incessant, manipulative bullying,” pointing to Kim Kardashian West recording a phone call between her and Kanye West and accused Braun’s clients, Justin Bieber and West, of bullying her.

On Thursday, ahead of her Good Morning America performance, Swift shared her plans to re-record her first five albums. "That’s true and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again. I’m very excited about it. I just think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that," Swift said.

Meanwhile, Braun took to Twitter early Friday morning following the release of Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, to congratulate her on her latest LP.

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover,” Braun tweeted. “Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats."

Swift's full interview with CBS Sunday Morning will air Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. ET.

