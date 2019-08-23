Scooter Braun Praises Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Following Feud

Scooter Braun wants to put the “Bad Blood” behind him and Taylor Swift.

The 38-year-old manager took to Twitter early Friday morning following the release of Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover.

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover,” Braun tweeted. “Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats.”

Swifties quickly slammed Braun in the comments, telling him to “get a job” and “stay away from her.”

This comes after Braun made headlines for purchasing the rights to Swift’s masters from her first five albums in a $300 million deal. Swift publicly slammed the deal and has widely praised Lover for being the first album she has owned.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my own work,” she wrote in a Tumblr post back in July. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.”

She went on to call out Braun for “incessant, manipulative bullying,” pointing to Kim Kardashian recording a phone call between her and Kanye West and several instances of Braun’s clients Justin Bieber and West bullying Swift.

“Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she wrote at the time.

But Swift has found a way to move forward from the drama. Recently she announced that she will be re-recording albums 1 through 5 next year.

“I’m very excited about it,” Swift told GMA’s Robin Roberts on Thursday. “I just think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that.”

For more from Swift's Lover, watch the clip below:

