Taylor Swift Reveals She’s Re-Recording Albums 1-5 Next Year

Get ready for some new versions of your favorite Taylor Swift songs!

The 29-year-old pop star was filled with excitement on Thursday morning as she appeared in Central Park to perform on Good Morning America.

Ahead of her performance, Swift spoke with GMA’s Robin Roberts about her new album, Lover, but it was talk of her returning to the studio to re-record her first five albums that sent fans wild.

"One thing about this album that’s really special to me is that it’s the first one that I will own of my work, which is a concept that they’re very supportive of,” Swift said of Lover as the crowd screamed.

When Roberts asked Swift about the news that she plans to re-record some of her old music, which she first revealed to CBS Sunday Morning, she announced, “Yeah, that’s true and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again. I’m very excited about it. I just think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that.”

Noting that she’s going to be “very busy” next year, Swift gushed, “I’m really excited.”

This news comes after Swift posted a passionate message on Tumblr about Scooter Braun purchasing her masters when he joined Big Machine Records, and accused him of “incessant manipulative bullying… for years." She also claimed that she “pleaded for a chance to own my work,” but was instead, “given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in.”

In addition to her album dropping tomorrow, Swift has a busy upcoming week, performing at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, where her music videos for “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” are nominated.

“I’m opening the show, so that’s exciting,” she revealed. “I don’t know if I was supposed to say that but I’ve done it now so can’t take it back.”

