Taylor Swift recently revealed that she's planning to re-record her past songs following her high-profile feud with her old record label, and the singer's close friend, Cara Delevingne, couldn't be more impressed by her bold announcement.

The 27-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row, outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, and she opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about Swift's recent comments.

"She's one of those women who [is] just relentless, endless fire," Delevingne said, in awe. "[She's] not biting to draw blood, but biting when you need to bite. You need to stand up for yourself…. you're defending yourself and being who you are and that's what I love about her."

"That's what I'll always respect about her, that innate strength and wisdom," Delevingne added. "If you're an artist and you make things, it's yours at the end of the day, so own it."

Swift's comments came from a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning, in which Swift tells Tracy Smith that she plans to head back into the studio to re-record her previous albums.

This news comes after Scooter Braun purchased Swift's former label, Big Machine, for a reported $300 million through his company, Ithaca Holdings, and thus received majority ownership of Swift's master recordings.

Reflecting on Swift's bold and somewhat unorthodox decision, Delevingne compared the singer to her own character from her new show, Carnival Row, a gritty, fantastical allegory set in a grimy quasi-Victorian metropolis where humans and mythological creatures are made to live together and tensions over, essentially, race relations come to a head.

Delevingne plays Vignette Stonemoss, a beautiful, fierce and intelligent fae -- complete with wings -- who was forced to fight in a war that ravaged the fairy folk homeland. According to the actress, she was drawn to the role because of the meaty script and thoughtful nature of the series.

"I think I was waiting for something to really like sink my teeth into," she shared, adding that the show is more than simple fantasy and escapism. "[It's] talking about something which I think needs to be [talked about]. Social commentary is so important right now, talking about refugees and immigration is so incredibly important."

"But also, it's a love story, [and] it's a crime thriller," she added.

In the series, she stars opposite -- and as an eventual love interest for -- Orlando Bloom, playing a police detective name Philo.

"We're friends from London, we're actors, we just know each other, because we've been around the same social circles and it was just really fun to work with someone I really know," Delevingne said of Bloom. "But then also, to find that professionalism in him -- which obviously he has because he's an incredible actor -- but just to see his passion for the project which I also had… and just like fall in love with this project and really go for it, it was such a collaborative process. Really, he's brilliant."

Carnival Row debuts Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Plans to Re-Record Her Earlier Songs After Scooter Braun Deal

Cara Delevingne Poses Nude, Talks 'Authentic' Relationship With Ashley Benson

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne's 'Carnival Row' Gets Season 2 Renewal

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne Star in First Look at Victorian Fantasy Series 'Carnival Row'

Related Gallery