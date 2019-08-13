Cara Delevingne is baring all!

The 26-year-old supermodel gets real in the September issue of Marie Claire, posing completely nude on the cover as an homage to Calvin Klein’s 1994 Obsession campaign.

Not only is Delevingne stripping down in photos, the British star opens up about her love life, after confirming her relationship with 29-year-old actress Ashley Benson this past June.

"We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural," Delevingne says of her "girlfriend" with whom she shares two "f**king adorable" dogs in addition to her own two pooches.

Thomas Whiteside/Marie Claire

Also during the interview, Delevingne reveals her struggles to come out to her wealthy family, noting she "didn’t want to feel different, even though from an early age I always felt I didn't belong."

Delevingne says when she was young, she took on the role of caregiver for her mother, Pandora, who struggled with a heroin addiction.

"I was a nurturing child and wanted to make sure everyone was OK. It didn't feel wrong," she explains. "But looking back, I'm like, 'Oh, maybe I shouldn't have been put in that position.' But I wasn't put in it; it just happened."

Delevingne also gets candid about a mental breakdown she had at the age of 15.

"I had no coping skills," she recalls. "Instead of being able to breathe or take a moment, I tried to smash my head into a tree to knock myself out."

Delevingne says she soon learned to focus on her work to get away from her issues. "Work to me was such an escape," she says. "I don't like using it that way anymore. I want to use it as a platform, where I'm not just running from my problems."

Getty Images for The Trevor Project

Now the supermodel seems to be in a good place, and recently publicly confirmed her relationship with Benson at the TrevorLIVE Gala in June, giving her girlfriend a shout out in her speech.

"She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most," Delevingne said at the time, referring to Benson as "Sprinkles."

For more from the pair, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cara Delevingne Confirms 1-Year Relationship With Ashley Benson at TrevorLIVE Gala

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne Star in First Look at Victorian Fantasy Series 'Carnival Row'

Cara Delevingne Admits She'd 'Rather Have Sex' Than Hit the Club

Related Gallery