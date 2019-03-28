Cara Delevingne Admits She'd 'Rather Have Sex' Than Hit the Club

Cara Delevingne is NOT holding back in a new interview!



The model-turned-actress is the latest guest on RuPaul’s podcast What’s the Tee?, which he co-hosts with Michelle Visage, where she didn’t hesitate to talk openly about relationships and how dating has changed as she’s gotten older.



“I used to go to clubs but I’d rather have sex than go out now,” the 26-year-old admitted during the conversation, later discussing how much she struggles with being on the receiving end of affection in relationships.



“I’m very good at giving love and not at receiving it. I’m the same in bed,” she states. “I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure and love and things like that, so I love to give.”



However, she adds that she’s able to “allow pleasure” but it’s gotta come from the right person, stating, “I have found them before, for sure.”

Delevingne, who’s had romances with both men and women, also opened up about the way that pop culture offered her an idea of romance that she didn’t see in her own life.

“Films and fantasy and books were so incredible to me and I learned so many lessons from that,” she says. “That was why I never wanted to accept my sexuality. Disney princesses all love men and that’s the way it is. And I’m not going to be a princess if I don’t like men.”



She also led them in a discussion about how expectations can be misleading when it comes to the physical side of relationships.



“There’s certain people who are super sexy and they flirt with you when and then you have sex with them and they’re terrible,” she states. “I like people who are very prudish because once they get in the bedroom, they’re like, ‘What!’”



In recent months, Delevingne is rumored to be dating Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson. Last summer, the pair were spied sharing a passionate kiss while at Heathrow Airport after flying into London.

The British movie star will be appearing on Thursday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.

