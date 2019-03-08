Warning! Spoilers below for this week's all-new episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race." If you haven't watched yet, fix that, then come back and read for more from this week's eliminated queen!

The queens headed to Hollyw.od for their first acting challenge on Thursday's all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, but one casting couch ingenue just didn't have what it takes!

With Soju (and her cyst) sent packing, Brooke Lynn Hytes was riding high after winning the season's first maxi-challenge last week, which left Scarlet Envy looking a little green. It wasn't long before the spotlight once again fell on Silky Nutmeg Ganache, however, who led the queens in a round of "Bang, Marry, Kill," only to learn that a good percentage of the werk room would off her if given the chance.

For this week's mini-challenge, the queens were given 15 minutes to get into quick drag for a celebrity photobomb photoshoot, photographed by Mama Ru herself. Two winners were crowned -- Brooke Lynn Hytes for a fully-exposed split in front of the first family and Silky for stripping totally nude to catch a pass from Tom Brady -- and were chosen to be team captains for the week two maxi-challenge.

The movie-themed maxi centered around blockbusters, Black Panther and Get Out. For her team, Silky chose "all girls of color and one white girl," in Scarlet, to star in her rendition of Good God Girl, Get Out!, about a sinister family who...kidnaps drag queens? I think? (What is clear is that we'd love to see Miss Vanjie remake more of Bradley Whitford's filmography.) Meanwhile, Team Brooke Lynn spent most of their time prepping for Why It Gotta Be Black, Panther? talking trash on Silky, which Mama Ru promptly relayed to Silky. Attitude check!

After a dust up in the werk room between Ra'Jah O'Hara and Yvie Oddly, the queens hit the runway. Category is: "What's Your Sign?")Two winners were ultimately named: Yvie, in an intense "digital lion" ensemble representing her Leo horoscope, and Scarlet, donning a shimmering turquoise Pisces fish "directly from the sea, right into your heart," complete with bubble guns.

After some deliberating with judges Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage, and guests Bobby Moynihan and Sydelle Noel, Mama Ru announced that Kahanna Montrese and Mercedes Iman Diamond would be lip syncing for their lives to Britney Spears' "Work B**ch."

And the latest queen to sashay away was...

Kahannah Montrese wasn't as lucky in her second lip sync in a row, heading home after the judges criticized her Aries ensemble for being too attainable for the everyday viewer. "I feel like I can do this," Noel noted of the look, comprised of horns affixed to a neon-yellow wig and a flowing yellow dress with a tearaway reveal that tore away a bit premature.

The latest eliminated queen spoke with ET's Brice Sander ahead of the season 11 premiere, where she said her time on the show was "life-changing" and she hoped that viewers "see a true performer...an entertainer who gives it her all every time she hits the stage. And, that I’m just filled with love!"

"Drag Race has been the biggest thing that I ever done in my life, that has made such an impact in mental state, my physical well-being," added the queen, who is the drag daughter of Drag Race legend Coco Montrese. "It’s changed me completely. And I am forever thankful for this experience, and where it’s taken me and where it will take me. It’s just the start. It just started and it’s already amazing...It’s so cool to be a part of this."

Kahanna also explained that she thought her time on the show helped to "elevate" her drag and "put things in perspective."

"I had to really take in constructive criticism and really, like, understand that it’s OK to have different point of views," noted the Vegas-based performer. "I think a lot of the girls probably thought I was there just because of [the Montrese name]. But you’ll see very early that I was not there because of my last name."

"And I think that’s what makes the show great, is because you get to see how a family evolves, and you can definitely see resemblances and also the differences," she added. "That was the coolest thing, was just to be a part of that, to be a part of a legacy queen, you know? To be in a household legendary name. I’m excited to represent my family."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 11 Cast Plays ET'd Up!

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Exit Interview: Soju Wants to Be Remembered as a 'Genuine Queen' (Exclusive)

'RuPaul's Drag Race': Everything the Cast Said About Season 11!

Related Gallery