Taylor Swift Delivers Energetic Performance on 'GMA'

Taylor Swift takes over Central Park!

The 29-year-old singer delivered an energetic and fun-filled performance during Thursday's Good Morning America, taking the New York City stage to sing her latest and greatest hits, "You Need to Calm Down" and "ME!" She also performed her 2014 hit, "Shake It Off."

Swift, who was dressed in sequin shorts, a pink sheer top and black boots, was all smiles with a bright red lip as she praised the massive crowd and thanked her fans for their support. "This is insane! Wow, thank you for doing this for us," she told GMA's Robin Roberts in an interview ahead of the performance. "This is amazing!"

🎶I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off 🎶#TaylorSwiftOnGMA#Loverhttps://t.co/W1vUNMab63pic.twitter.com/C3kIBRQk2f — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2019

In addition to loads of fans descending upon Central Park, Swift's pal, Tiffany Haddish, was also in the audience.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABC

The pop star's performance comes hours before her highly-anticipated album, Lover, drops. On Wednesday night, Swift's father and management team hand-delivered 30 pizzas and water to the fans who had been camping out overnight to see her on GMA.

"My dad was handing out pizza overnight. As a family it blows our mind that people would wanna do that," she told Roberts. "Like, for my parents, they are like, 'That's my kid, people are waiting on the sidewalk to see her sing.' It is really astonishing to us."

Fans posted the delivery on their social media.

It feels like one of those nights we won’t be sleeping—



Rest assured Swifties, the NYPD never sleeps & our officers will be around all night long keeping you safe! #TaylorSwiftOnGMApic.twitter.com/y7hGSy7GEH — NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) August 22, 2019

Taylor Swift's father and management team hand-delivered 30 pizza pies and water to nearly 200 Taylor superfans camping out overnight on the 5th avenue sidewalk for her Good Morning America concert tomorrow morning!



Pics and video coming soon!#TaylorSwiftOnGMA — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) August 22, 2019

VIDEO: @taylorswift13’s team and her dad Scott just delivered pizza to over 200 fans waiting in line tonight, camping out at outside of Central Park, ahead of her performance on @GMA tomorrow morning! #TaylorSwiftOnGMApic.twitter.com/A9bp0o4n1i — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) August 22, 2019

This week, Swift has been keeping busy teasing her LP, her new Stella McCartney fashion collaboration, and also spending time with her pals. Earlier this week, an eyewitness told ET that Swift was out on the town with Gigi Hadid and Haim at the Bowery Hotel in NYC.

"They look like they're catching up and seem to be just having a nice time out sitting at the bar. Laughing and chatting," the eyewitness said. "At one point Gigi showed something to her friends on her phone."

Expect plenty more Swift news as she will also be doing a YouTube "Lover's Lounge (Live)," where she will feature a debut performance of a song from her new album, a fan Q&A and the release of the "Lover" music video.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Reveals She’s Re-Recording Albums 1-5 Next Year

Taylor Swift’s Dad Brings Pizza to Waiting Fans Ahead of Her ‘GMA’ Performance

Tiffany Haddish Marvels Over New Pal Taylor Swift: 'Oh, I Like This B***h!'

Why 'Lover' Might Be Taylor Swift's Most Important Album Yet

Related Gallery