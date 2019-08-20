As she prepares to drop her new album, Lover, on Friday, Taylor Swift is taking her merch to the next level, launching a line of clothing inspired by the record.

The pop star took to social media on Tuesday, to share a snap showing her and Stella McCartney going over designs for their highly-anticipated collaborative line, Stella x Taylor Swift.

“#StellaxTaylorSwift is coming soon 💘,” Swift, 29, captioned the photo. “It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover.”

“Can’t wait to show you what we've been working on and tell you more about the pop-up shop at the @YouTube Live event this Thursday at 5p ET!” she continued. “Sign up to receive more info at TaylorSwift.com and StellaMcCartney.com.”

Swift also shared a preview of the line on her Instagram Stories, with photos showing jackets and sweaters in the same pastel-colored theme of her Lover album cover. She posted the full look book for the project, which also features a hoodie with her cat Benjamin Button’s image, on her website.

McCartney also shared the photo of the two collaborating, while encouraging fans to sign up to be alerted as soon as the limited-edition merchandise is for grabs.

Reese Witherspoon responded to McCartney’s post with an emoji showing a person raising their hand.

The items will be available at Swift’s pop-up store, The Lover Experience, in New York City from Aug. 23 – 25.

Swift announced the joint venture in June, sharing that McCartney was “a friend and a woman that I respect so much.”

“She brings whimsy, imagination and romance to her clothes," Swift said. “She's heard the new album, and the collab is inspired by the album. I'm really honored that she would want to collaborate in this way."

Tuesday’s reveal of the full look book for the line came as Swift shared new lyrics from Lover to promote a themed playlist on Spotify.

“Every day until the release of my new album, Lover, I'll be sharing unreleased lyrics that nobody's seen before," Swift explained. "So, keeping checking back."

See more on Swift, and why Lover may be her most significant album yet, below.

