Taylor Swift Reveals New Lyric From 'Lover' Album

Taylor Swift is dropping even more hints about Lover!

Ahead of the Aug. 23 release of her seventh studio album, the 29-year-old singer has teamed up with Spotify to curate a celebratory playlist with all new clues. Titled Love, Taylor: Lover Enhanced Album, the playlist includes "revealing new lyrics," as well as some of Swift's "fave love songs."

"Welcome to the Lover Enhanced Album playlist. Every day until the release of my new album, Lover, I'll be sharing unreleased lyrics that nobody's seen before," Swift explained in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "So, keeping checking back."

Sharing some never-before-heard lyrics from the new album every day + some of my favorite love songs on the Lover Enhanced Album playlist on @Spotify 😻 https://t.co/p0v6FBhyHkpic.twitter.com/QXbUt1lMPC — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 20, 2019

Just a few hours after the announcement was made, Swift released her first audio message "love letter" in the playlist, which revealed a new lyric: "Dear Lover, I can't talk to you when you're like this. Staring out the window like I'm not your favorite town. I'm New York City."

Spotify revealed in a press release that the "Love, Taylor" playlist will eventually house all 18 tracks from Lover, along with messages from Swift for fans, stories behind the songs and "more treats to bring the colorful world of Lover to life."

In more exciting Swift news, the pop star will be taking the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26, performing just three days after the release of Lover. Swift is up for 10 awards this year, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Video For Good for her singles "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift's 'Lover': A Breakdown of Her Wedding References and More

Taylor Swift Drops New Single 'Lover' -- Listen to the Romantic Tune

Taylor Swift Shines on the 2019 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet -- She Her Vibrant Versace Look!

Related Gallery