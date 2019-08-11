We can't calm down after seeing this!

Taylor Swift slayed at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, sashaying down the carpet like a moving rainbow on Sunday. For the beachside event, the "ME!" singer rocked a colorful Versace bodysuit, shorts and blazer with Kat Maconie shoes.

And since every rainbow needs a beautiful backdrop, the event even had a sky blue carpet instead of a traditional red one, making her outfit even more epic.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rich Fury/Getty Images

During the awards show at Hermosa Beach, California, the 29-year-old singer will receive the inaugural Icon Award.

For even more must-see red carpet looks from the TCAs, click through the gallery below.

