Awards

Taylor Swift Shines on the 2019 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet -- She Her Vibrant Versace Look!

By Emily Krauser‍ and Leena Tailor‍
Taylor Swift at Teen Choice Awards 2019
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

We can't calm down after seeing this!

Taylor Swift slayed at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, sashaying down the carpet like a moving rainbow on Sunday. For the beachside event, the "ME!" singer rocked a colorful Versace bodysuit, shorts and blazer with Kat Maconie shoes.

And since every rainbow needs a beautiful backdrop, the event even had a sky blue carpet instead of a traditional red one, making her outfit even more epic.

Taylor Swift
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Taylor Swift
Rich Fury/Getty Images

During the awards show at Hermosa Beach, California, the 29-year-old singer will receive the inaugural Icon Award.

For even more must-see red carpet looks from the TCAs, click through the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She May Be Engaged to Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Dishes on Burying the Hatchet With Katy Perry and ‘Humiliating’ Kim Kardashian Feud

David Dobrik Is Surprised 'Teen Choice' Is Allowing Him in the Same Room as Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

7 Things We Learned From Taylor Swift's 'Vogue' Interview

 