Looks like Taylor Swift will have another accolade to add to her impressive collection!

Fox announced on Thursday that "The Archer" singer will receive the first-ever Icon Award at Teen Choice 2019.

"As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide," the network explained in a press release. "Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change."

Swift currently holds the record for the most Teen Choice Awards by a solo artist. She's won 25 awards and has been nominated over 60 times. This year alone, she's nominated in three categories, including Choice Female Artist and Choice Pop Song for her catchy "ME!" track off her upcoming Lover album.

In addition to the introduction of the new Icon Award, it sounds like this year's awards show will be filled with plenty of firsts! The show will be airing live from Hermosa Beach, California, for the first time in Teen Choice history. Fans can watch the two-hour event Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

In the meantime, see the full list of nominees here, and watch the video below for the latest on Swift.

