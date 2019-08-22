It was a late night for Swifties in New York City!

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans camped out in the hopes of seeing the 29-year-old GRAMMY winner take the stage in Central Park for her Thursday Good Morning America performance.

To help shorten their wait time, Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, and several members of her team, brought out large pizzas, handing them out to fans in line.

.@taylorswift13’s team - and her dad Scott - brought pizza to the fans waiting in line for her to perform on @GMA tomorrow! #TaylorSwiftOnGMApic.twitter.com/5amx5y4krX — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2019

“.@taylorswift13’s team — and her dad Scott — brought pizza to the fans waiting in line for her to perform on @GMA tomorrow! #TaylorSwiftOnGMA,” the GMA Twitter handle captioned the clip of the excited Swifties happily accepting the late-night grub.

Scott even stopped to pose for some selfies with excited fans who were thrilled to get some face-to-face time with Papa Swift.

It seems the wait was worth it as around 3,000 fans made it into the venue to see the live performance. The stage was covered in pink and white roses as Taylor stepped in front of the cheering crowd rocking pink sequin shorts and a sheer pink top.

This comes after Swift told CBS Sunday Morning that she “absolutely” plans to re-record her early music after Scooter Braun purchased the rights to the originals.

For more from Swift, watch the clip below:

