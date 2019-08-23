Taylor Swift had the help of a famous Brit on her album!

Swifties are abuzz with theories following the release of Lover, the 29-year-old pop star's seventh studio album, with much of the attention focused on the romantic track "London Boy." Swift is dating Londoner Joe Alwyn, which has many assuming the swoon-worthy track is about him.

Further fanning the flames is the voice of a British man at the start of a track, who says,"We can go driving on my scooter, you know, just around London," before Swift begins crooning about dimples and meeting her beau's mates.

Initially, fans speculated that the mysterious voice belonged to Alwyn, further upping the romantic nature of the song. However, they've since discovered that the voice actually belongs to Swift's Cats co-star, Idris Elba.

The short snipet was actually taken from when Elba was interviewed on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2017. During the interview, Elba discussed what he planned to do with the winner of his Omaze contest who won a date with the handsome actor.

Though some fans were initially disappointed that it wasn't Alwyn on the track, they quickly became excited about Elba's appearance.

"Taylor Swift is going to give Idris Elba a Grammy," one fan quipped.

"I can't believe idris elba is on the album, I love it," another added.

While "London Boy" may not feature Alwyn, plenty of Lover appears to be about the Favourite star. An engagement or even a marriage was teased in "Lover" and further explored in "Paper Rings," while songs like "Death By a Thousand Cuts" and "Afterglow" hint at less happy times for the couple.

Additionally references to Alwyn seemingly appear in "Cornelia Street," "It's Nice to Have a Friend," "I Think He Knows," and "Daylight," which Swift revealed was nearly the title track of the album.

Watch the video below for more on Lover.

