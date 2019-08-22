Taylor Swift is spilling all the tea -- and we love her for it!

The 29-year-old singer opened up to thousands of fans during her YouTube livestream event, "Lover's Lounge Live," on Thursday and we're loving all the inside secrets she shared.

"We have a lot to talk about, so let's get right to it," Swift, who looked fantastic in a bedazzled yellow blazer, matching shorts and a coral top, shared at the start of her livestream in New York.

In addition to the world premiere of the "Lover" music video, Swift gave fans a live performance of her third single, "Archer," and started things off by reading personal entries from her real-life diaries -- which are included in the four deluxe editions of her Lover album.

"I don't care what people think of me now because I won't let them bring me down," Swift said that her 13-year-old self wrote on Aug. 25, 2003.

And in an entry from Oct. 5, 2003, 13-year-old Swift also wrote about how school is a "big disappointment."

"I guess I'm just not good enough for people my own age," Swift read aloud while laughing at her past teenage angst. "Or maybe I'm just not bad enough. Peace sign."

In the deluxe editions, fans will get 120 scanned pages of her actual diaries that she wanted to share with them. Each booklet will have 30 pages of entries from her, and will also include blank pages for fans to write their own stories.

Before a quick tour of her dreamy new fashion line with designer Stella McCartney, Stella x Taylor Swift, Swift also held a lighthearted Q&A session with special questions from her fans.

The multi-GRAMMY-winning singer also opened up about her favorite songs on Lover and which song almost didn't make the cut!

"There are so many [songs] that you haven't heard yet that I'm so excited for you to hear," Swift said before adding that one song in particular, "Cornelia Street," has a special place in her heart.

Additionally, Swift revealed that the song "Soon You'll Get Better," which also features the Dixie Chicks, was the most difficult song for her to write on this new album.

"We, as a family, decided to put this on the album and it's something I'm so proud of and still I can't sing it. It's just hard to emotionally deal with that song," Swift said, alluding to her mother's previous battle with cancer.

When one fan asked what advice Swift would offer to aspiring singers and songwriters, the blonde beauty was quick to respond with her answer. "Try your best to own your own work. It's something that nobody really told me about early on," Swift shared candidly. "When you are a writer of your own songs, you own those songs…being a writer gives you more control of your own legacy."

Earlier this week, Swift confirmed to CBS Sunday Morning that she plans to re-record her earlier songs.

And before her energetic performance on Good Morning America on Thursday, Swift dropped further details about her plan to re-record her masters.

"Yeah, that’s true and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again. I’m very excited about it. I just think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that," Swift confirmed to GMA's Robin Roberts.

Noting that she’s going to be “very busy” next year, Swift gushed, "I’m really excited."

This news comes after Scooter Braun purchased Swift's former label, Big Machine, for a reported $300 million through his company, Ithaca Holdings, and thus received majority ownership of Swift's master recordings.

