Taylor Swift's New Album 'Lover' Is Here -- Listen!

Lover is finally here!

Taylor Swift's seventh studio album has officially dropped and it's just as good as die-hard Swifties thought it would be. Fans have already heard the lead single, "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, as well as "You Need to Calm Down," "The Archer" and the title track, "Lover," released last week.

"This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that Lover is out NOW," Swift wrote on Instagram.

Lover features 18 tracks, more than any of Swift's six previous albums. The first track of the album is "I Forgot That You Existed," followed by "Cruel Summer." There's also a song called "London Boy," which fans can assume is about her British beau, Joe Alwyn, and a collaboration with the Dixie Chicks called "Soon You'll Get Better."

Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old singer opened up to thousands of fans during her YouTube livestream event, "Lover's Lounge Live," where she shared secrets about her new LP.

"The album Lover is something that I'm proud of because it really feels like such a special album," Swift told her fans before reading snippets from her diaries, answering fan questions and dropping the "Lover" music video.

"There are so many [songs] that you haven't heard yet that I'm so excited for you to hear," she said during the event, before adding that one song in particular, "Cornelia Street," has a special place in her heart. Additionally, Swift revealed that the song "Soon You'll Get Better" was the most difficult song for her to write on this new album.

"We, as a family, decided to put this on the album and it's something I'm so proud of and still I can't sing it. It's just hard to emotionally deal with that song," Swift said, alluding to her mother's previous battle with cancer.

Prior to its release, the songstress had been holding secret listening parties with her devoted fans, who later took to Twitter to express how much they loved the LP.

Swift had previously mentioned that her latest record would have political undertones. The singer had shied away from discussing politics in the past. However, her focus on activism started with the midterm elections last year, when she shared a post supporting the Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

"I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made," she said in an interview with German outlet RTL, according to translations in multiple outlets. "I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do."

For more on Swift's new album, see below.

