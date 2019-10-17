Becky G Slays in Versace at the 2019 Latin American Music Red Carpet

It's Becky G's night!

The "Secrets" singer turned heads while arriving to the 2019 Latin American Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. Becky, 22, looked fierce wearing a strapless Versace gown that featured black-and-yellow printed high-low skirt. She accessorized with black heels and gold hoop earrings.

Her beauty look consisted of a smoky eye and a nude lip. Her long dark locks were straight and parted down the middle.

It's a big night for the brunette beauty. Not only did she drop her album Mala Santa, Becky is up for three awards: Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Video for her collaboration with Maluma, "La Respuesta," and Favorite Pop Song for her and Kane Brown's "Lost In the Middle of Nowhere (Remix)." She will also perform and be honored with the Evolution Award during the telecast.

"I only am 22 years old, and to think that I have lived most of my life in front of the world and in front of the cameras, in front of social media, just battling through this industry and living the highs and lows in front of the old, it's been quite the journey that's taught me a lot of things," she told ET on the red carpet. "So, I think that's going to be a huge moment for me tonight that I will hopefully try to process at some point."

The "Mayores" singer had previously told ET that she was "so ready" to release an album.

"I've been ready for a long time... I've had five releases in five weeks, and that's different collaborations, different music videos, my own music, English, Spanish," she shared. "I feel like as artists, we deserve that liberty, that creative freedom to just create, and if it does well, awesome, but as long as we're living our truth, you know?"

For more on Becky G, watch below.

