The BTS Army is currently swaying their hips thanks to a new music video drop for the collaboration between J-Hope and Becky G!

Though the group is currently taking some time off, J-Hope is clearly making the most of his "down time" with the new song, "Chicken Noodle Soup."

The collaboration dropped early Friday morning and the accompanying music video did not disappoint.

In the song, which is set to the hook from Webstar and Young B's "Chicken Noodle Soup (Feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem)," J-Hope raps in Korean while showing off his impressive boy band moves.

Jamming out in an abandoned parking lot with cars bouncing in the background, J-Hope then slides over for Becky G to make her entrance.

Singing, "We always got love for where we come from," the Latinx star then transitions into Spanish for her own rapping session.

But it's the epic synchronized dance moves that leave the biggest impact as the duo grooves to the rhythm.

