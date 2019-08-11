BTS Taking Extended Break for First Time Since Debut

BTS is taking some much-deserved time off.

The K-pop boy band will be taking an extended break following their performance at Lotte Duty Free Family Concert on Sunday, Bit Hit Entertainment revealed on Twitter.

"Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation. Today's LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations," read a statement posted to BTS' Twitter.



"This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators," the statement continued. "This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways."

"Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off. BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have an continue to show them. Thank you," the statement concluded.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

BTS was formed by Big Hit in 2013, and have since seen worldwide success. In the last year, they've earned a historic GRAMMY nomination, crushed the Billboard music charts, released a film and more. They've also enjoyed individual success, with RM, V, Jin and more recently making headlines for their own musical projects.

Through it all, the band has had nothing but love for ARMY. "Sometimes we really feel like we are getting like, more than even we deserve, so all we can do, all we can give back is that we focus on our choreography [and] music," RM told ET last year. "That is all we can do."

