TOMORROW X TOGETHER on How BTS Has 'Inspired' Them (Exclusive)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is ready to be the next big K-pop act to take America!

ET's Denny Directo took the group sightseeing in Los Angeles on a Starline Bus Tour after their North American showcase, where they opened up about their big dreams and what they've learned from BTS' success.

"We hope that our music can be part of this big movement. It's a great honor," Yeonjun said, revealing that he and the group hope to follow in their footsteps. "We are very thankful that we have a good senior... we met them at Chicago."

Soobin, Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Huening Kai and Taehyun caught BTS in concert and learned a thing or two about what they want out of their career. "They inspired us a lot," Huening Kai said.

Though TXT just released their first EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, in March, they've already amassed a fan following. "I was surprised that so many fans support us in LA. And it's so amazing and such a great feeling," Taehyun said.

"We were so happy to meet our fans here," Soobin chimed in.

"It was amazing!" Beomgyu added.

As their stars continue to rise, it's possible a collaboration with some of their favorite artists -- Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Bebe Rexha -- might be in store. For now, however, they're focused on the success of their single, "Crown," which broke the record for the most viewed K-pop debut music video within 24 hours for a boy group.

"I just want to say thank you to our fans and thank you for supporting us," Huening Kai said, as Soobin promised they'll always "continue being our best."

See more on what's hot in K-pop in the video below.

