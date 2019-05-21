BTS continues to dominate the U.S. airwaves with yet another scorching primetime performance, this time during The Voice season 16 finale.

As the seven members of the K-pop super-group -- J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and RM -- took the stage one at a time, decked out in black and white suit jackets with the word "Love" spelled out in neon behind them as they performed their new hit single, "Boy With Luv."

As the crowd cheered, the guys showed off the impeccable choreography and magnetic charisma that has led to them becoming one of the biggest musical groups in the world, and it was a musical highlight for this season of the NBC reality competition series.

The boys of BTS announced their performance in a video The Voice shared to Twitter last Friday, and joined the Jonas Brothers as well as Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie during the star-studded season finale.

The Voice actually faced a lot of backlash following last week's live semi-finals, after promoting an announcement from BTS that ended up not airing, leading some angry BTS fans to accuse the show of "catfishing" the BTS Army for ratings.

However, tensions died down when it was confirmed that the band would be performing.

ET’s Sophie Schillaci caught up with Voice coach Blake Shelton ahead on Monday's episode, and the country crooner couldn't contain his excitement over getting to meet the beloved K-pop group.

"We have the same initials, but we haven’t met yet so I’m excited to meet them -- my gosh!” Shelton marveled.

"I love [their music]. When it comes on the radio, and I’m driving, it’s dangerous because I do this [making a heart shape with his hands] and then I’m trying to steer with my elbows," he joked. "It just makes me do that!"

Check out the video below to hear more.

