Blake Shelton has just revealed himself to be another member of the BTS Army!

The country crooner caught up with ET’s Sophie Schillaci before Monday night’s episode of The Voice, and shared how “excited” he is to meet the Korean pop group on Tuesday.

“We have the same initials, but we haven’t met yet so I’m excited to meet then -- my gosh!” Shelton enthused, before adding how much he’s a fan of their music. “I love it. When it comes on the radio, and I’m driving, it’s dangerous because I do this [making a heart shape with his hands] and then I’m trying to steer with my elbows. [The music] just makes me do that!”

The seven-piece band will perform on Tuesday’s season 16 finale of the NBC competition series, as well as the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift.

And, Shelton is ready to do whatever it takes to win the competition, joking that he will shake up the show’s rules if he needs to.

“This is my show. I write the script and the rules -- I might get in there with NBC or the producers and change up a few rules,” he laughed. “I’m going for the win. I’m going to win this show!”

But with another season of the competition wrapping, it doesn’t mean Shelton’s getting to work on a new album.

When asked whether he had plans to release another record, the 42-year-old “God’s Country” singer questioned whether listeners “care” about full-length albums anymore.

“I don’t want to put out an album. I really don’t,” he said. “I’m sure that at some point my record company people are going to pressure me into it, but as of now, I’m not putting out an album this year. I know that.”

“I’ll be just as happy to release just another single,” he added. “I do [have more songs] and I’ve got other stuff that I’m pumped about, but when I think about an album right now I’m like, ‘Do people care about them anymore?’ I don’t know. But I’m having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I’ll do that from now on.”

Meanwhile, the musician is expanding his expertise into the fashion world, noting how he's learning to describe outfits thanks to his style icon girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

“I’m trying to learn,” he said while fumbling over fashion terms as he complimented Schillaci’s “summertime sundress,” (which was in fact a jumpsuit.) “My girlfriend is very into [fashion.]”

See more on Shelton and The Voice below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Step Out With Her Kids, Pack on the PDA at Theme Park

WATCH: Why the BTS Army Is Annoyed at 'The Voice'

NEWS: Gwen Stefani Remembers Her Time With Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' With Adorable Flashback Photo

Related Gallery