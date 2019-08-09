While BTS isn't releasing new music together, their members are treating fans to solo tracks.

On Friday, V released his first English-language single, titled "Winter Bear," and its accompanying music video. The sweet clip features the K-Pop singer roaming a city, mixed with shots of him and his dog, taking photos and adorably looking into the camera.

"Imagine your face/Say hello to me/Then all the bad days/They’re nothing to me/With you winter bear," V, 23, sings on the guitar-heavy ballad. The song was written by the Korean pop star, as well as Hiss noise, Adora and fellow BTS member RM.

Upon releasing the song, V took to Twitter to share photos and a message about the song.

"Here is the person that tried writing lyrics in English for the first time," he wrote in Korean, adding a handful of hashtags that also explained how he was nervous and thanked RM for his help.

"Winter Bear" is V's second solo single this year. In January, he released "Scenery," which fans also couldn't get enough of. Meanwhile, last month, BTS hopped on the latest Lil Nas X "Old Town Road" remix.

Hear the collaboration in the video below.

