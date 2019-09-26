BTS' J-Hope Announces Collab With Becky G: 'Chicken Noodle Soup'

Becky G and BTS' J-Hope are making music together!

On Friday, J-Hope, the K-pop group's rapper will be releasing "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring the songstress, as well as an accompanying music video. According to a press release, the new single draws on the hook from Webstar and Young B’s "Chicken Noodle Soup (Feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem)," which had a huge influence on J-Hope's early career as a dancer.

The exciting news arrives just one day after the Bangtan boy and Becky started dropping some serious hints online that they're cooking up something special together. It all began with the songstress tweeting, "Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret," referencing her single, "Secrets."

Big Hit Entertainment

Then, J-Hope wrote on BTS' personal account: "Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret too…" adding the cryptic hashtag, #CNS. But the fun didn't end there. Becky then retweeted the rapper's tweet, adding BTS' handle and the same mysterious hashtag, #CNS.

Naturally, this exchange drove the ARMY into a frenzy, many of whom have been openly calling for a collab from BTS and Becky since they met at the Billboard Music Awards last May. Also, many fans quickly figured out that CNS stands for "Chicken Noodle Soup."

i knew it when HOSEOK introduced namjoon to becky g i knew it from that moment i cant believe this pic.twitter.com/EmeF94bxgX — 🛒 (@lavientae) September 26, 2019

bts & becky g: we have a secret



no one:



literally no one:



twt army: the song is called con nuestro secreto hobi raps in spanish with becky, the mv was shot in la, there’s a hobi lyric that goes: hijos de puta yo soy caliente como el sol callate la boca si no quires colesterol — hobi g (@moonchild_sj) September 26, 2019

hoseok and becky g are gonna free us from the cage that is ‘señorita’ #CNS — Aamina Khan (@aaminasdfghjkl) September 26, 2019

YES CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP BE A BOP — ɱεℓα ☂️ | (@jiminlemochi_) September 26, 2019

However, long before the confirmation on Thursday, some extra-vigilant fans were already suspecting Becky and J-Hope were making music together.

In August, the "Mayores" singer shared a video on her Instagram Story while hard at work on a music video set in L.A., which includes a glimpse of a display overloaded with snacks, many of which are Korean. This was clearly while making the music video for "Chicken Noodle Soup."

Soon after, J-Hope admitted in an interview that Becky is a performer he's dying to work with.

FUCKKKS HOSEOK IS IN LA AND BECKY G POSTED THIS VIDEO OF KOREAN SNACKS ON HER MV FILMING SET AND SHE ALSO HINTED A SECRET COLLAB WITH BTS. YALL THINK THIS MEANS?? pic.twitter.com/LwaHyqC8cd — ruru (@listenbts) August 21, 2019

i already have my clown suit ready but all I'm saying is Hobi even said in this interview that he wanted to collab w/ Becky G 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/h4YO1pKdKy — morgan 🍜 CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP (@joonchild10) August 30, 2019

All this evidence aside, fans of BTS know that they are currently taking some time off. And J-Hope has used this time to pay a visit to L.A. Afterward, while on the community platform Weverse, he was asked why he came to the U.S. His answer? "Sorry, important [business]."

190820

Army: Hobiiii I know it's a secret, but what are you doing in America???🥺🥺

J-HOPE: Sorry, important businesssu......🥺🤭 pic.twitter.com/v6vGZXJg9N — weverse_bts💜 (@weverse_0613) August 20, 2019

"Chicken Noodle Soup" and its music video drop at 5 a.m. ET on Friday.

GET MORE MUSIC UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Becky G, J Balvin, Paulina Rubio & More Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month With New Music

2019 Latin AMAs Nominations: Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Rosalia, Bad Bunny and More

BTS Taking Extended Break for First Time Since Debut

Related Gallery