BTS' J-Hope Announces Collab With Becky G: 'Chicken Noodle Soup'
Becky G and BTS' J-Hope are making music together!
On Friday, J-Hope, the K-pop group's rapper will be releasing "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring the songstress, as well as an accompanying music video. According to a press release, the new single draws on the hook from Webstar and Young B’s "Chicken Noodle Soup (Feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem)," which had a huge influence on J-Hope's early career as a dancer.
The exciting news arrives just one day after the Bangtan boy and Becky started dropping some serious hints online that they're cooking up something special together. It all began with the songstress tweeting, "Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret," referencing her single, "Secrets."
Then, J-Hope wrote on BTS' personal account: "Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret too…" adding the cryptic hashtag, #CNS. But the fun didn't end there. Becky then retweeted the rapper's tweet, adding BTS' handle and the same mysterious hashtag, #CNS.
Naturally, this exchange drove the ARMY into a frenzy, many of whom have been openly calling for a collab from BTS and Becky since they met at the Billboard Music Awards last May. Also, many fans quickly figured out that CNS stands for "Chicken Noodle Soup."
However, long before the confirmation on Thursday, some extra-vigilant fans were already suspecting Becky and J-Hope were making music together.
In August, the "Mayores" singer shared a video on her Instagram Story while hard at work on a music video set in L.A., which includes a glimpse of a display overloaded with snacks, many of which are Korean. This was clearly while making the music video for "Chicken Noodle Soup."
Soon after, J-Hope admitted in an interview that Becky is a performer he's dying to work with.
All this evidence aside, fans of BTS know that they are currently taking some time off. And J-Hope has used this time to pay a visit to L.A. Afterward, while on the community platform Weverse, he was asked why he came to the U.S. His answer? "Sorry, important [business]."
"Chicken Noodle Soup" and its music video drop at 5 a.m. ET on Friday.
