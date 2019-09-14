There's no shortage of new music from your favorite Latinx artists.

Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, a handful of music's finest have dropped hip-shaking, empowering and can't-miss new tunes for you to enjoy. From J Balvin delivering another infectious collaboration, pop star icon Paulina Rubio back on the scene with a flirty tune, to Los Tigres Del Norte sharing an important message, these songs will definitely be added to your end-of-summer playlist.

Here's a roundup of the latest singles, and albums, from a variety of genres across Latin music.

Major Lazer feat. J Balvin and El Alfa -- "Que Calor"

Summer just got even hotter with the electronic dance music trio song featuring the Colombian reggaetonero and debow's latest star, which will be on repeat all weekend.

Paulina Rubio -- "Si Supieran"

Released on the heels of her Deseo Tour, La Chica Dorada dropped the playful tune -- and its accompanying music video directed by Milcho -- that celebrates her life as a single lady.

Becky G -- "Secrets"

In this horror movie-themed music video, Becky G won't let you forget about the skeletons in your closet.

Karol G, Migos, Snoop Dogg and Rock Mafia -- "My Family"

The artists team up for a spooky and fun rendition that serves as the lead song for the animated movie The Addams Family.

Yashua -- "Esa Parte"

Featured on his new EP, 777, the Dominican-American singer delivers a fresh track that describes his desire to leave the friend zone and enter into a romantic relationship.

Kany García -- "Aunque Sea Un Momento"

In the singer-songwriter's latest ballad -- featured on her latest album, Contra El Viento -- she sings about showing your heartbreak and sadness, "if only for a moment."

C. Tangana and Paloma Mami -- "No Te Debí Besar"

In this fresh collaboration between the two artists, the duo sing about an affair turned toxic and knowing that their love will only lead to darkness.

Cali y El Dandee and Rauw Alejandro -- "Tequila Sunrise"

The Colombian pop-urban duo has teamed up with the Puerto Rican singer for a sensual and hypnotic declaration of love, dedicated to that special someone who makes your heart race.

Los Tigres Del Norte -- Los Tigres Del Norte at Folson Prison

Recorded at Folson Prison in Represa, California, the norteño band chose songs that would best connect to the inmates’ personal experiences. The quintet was the only act authorized by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to film and record at Folsom for the 50th anniversary of Johnny Cash’s performance.

Camila Cabello -- "Liar"

Released earlier this month, the telenovela-inspired music video, directed Dave Meyer, dropped this week and shows the brunette beauty taking on a variety of roles in the twisted and dramatic storyline. In the song, Cabello sings about not being able to resist the temptation of a lover and the accompanying visual shows just that!

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

