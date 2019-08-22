J Balvin keeps hitting us with epic collaborations.

Fresh off his joint album with Bad Bunny, the Colombian singer teamed up with Reik for their new hit single, "Indeciso." And only ET has the exclusive music video, helmed by renowned Venezuelan director Nuno Gomes.

The Spanish-language song, which features the charismatic reggaeton singer Lalo Ebratt, was produced by German Duque and Felipe Gonzalez. This project marks the first time the popular Mexican group has collaborated with Balvin and Ebratt.

Shot in California earlier this year, the music video showcases an array of gorgeous dancers from different cultural backgrounds. The sets, much like the fashion rocked in the video, burst with vibrant colors.

ET caught up with Balvin in April, when he teased always having something up his sleeve and the "need to keep throwing hits for the summer." So far, he hasn’t disappointed. The 34-year-old singer is gearing up for his highly anticipated North American Arcoiris Tour this fall.

