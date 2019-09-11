Camila Cabello has done it again!

The 22-year-old singer dropped another fascinating telenovela-inspired music video, a la "Havana," on Wednesday night, this time for her latest single, "Liar."

In Cabello's new track, she sings about not being able to resist the temptation of a lover and the accompanying visual shows just that! Directed by Dave Meyers, Cabello stars alongside actors Zak Steiner and Keiynan Lonsdale, and shows the brunette beauty taking on a variety of roles in the twisted and dramatic storyline.

The story begins with Cabello as a woman who is less-than-pleased with her fiance, who only wants her to be a trophy wife. She then starts having dreams where she is put in inconvenient situations, including getting run over by bicyclists, getting attacked by bugs and even burning down the house. The dreams continue until it reveals one more interesting storyline.

Early Wednesday, Cabello had teased the music video, expressing that this was, "Literally most fun video I’ve ever made."

Cabello released "Liar," as well as "Shameless" and its accompanying music video, last week. At the beginning of the month, the former Fifth Harmony member declared a new era of music with a dreamy clip and text that read "Welcome to the world of Romance." Fans soon got excited to hear new tunes from the singer, who released her self-titled debut album in 2018 and has dropped a handful of one-off singles since, including her recent collaboration, "Señorita, with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

For more on Cabello's music on the way, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello Makes a Steamy Surprise Appearance at Shawn Mendes' Concert -- Watch!

Camila Cabello Drops New Music and Fans Think It's About Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Drops Sexy 'Shameless' Music Video and New Single 'Liar'

Related Gallery