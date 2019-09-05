Camila Cabello is back with new music -- and an all-new music video!

A week after teasing her fans with a series of promos via social media, the 22-year-old singer finally dropped two new singles, "Shameless" and "Liar," on Thursday.

The accompanying music video for "Shameless" features Cabello in a Catholic confessional booth, expressing her passion for her man. The sexy video also includes flashes of nudity, lots of fire, and a group of Camila lookalikes all dancing in the same fiery red dress.

"Right now I'm shameless, screaming my lungs out for you," she sings. "Not afraid to face it. I need you more than I wanted to."

Meanwhile on "Liar," Cabello sings about not being able to resist the temptation of a lover.

"I said I won't lose control, I don't want it. I said I won't get too close, but I can't stop it," she croons. "Oh no, there you go making me a liar."

Cabello declared a new era of music was coming earlier this month with a dreamy clip and text that read "Welcome to the world of Romance."

It followed another cryptic clip, which Cabello posted shortly after her steamy "Señorita" performance with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Titled "What Do I Know About Love?," the two-and-a-half-minute clip featured the former Fifth Harmony member talking about the meaning and feeling of love, and the moment you realized you've completely fallen.

"What do I know about love? Nothing," Cabello said in the clip. "Where does the love go when it runs out? When does it leave? Why does it die? Do you kill it in one violent blow? Or is it a million unattended, unhealed little cuts and scratches?"

"What do I know about love? Everything," she added. "It creeps into my chest uninvited and untamable. What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same. I know that when you're in love, kissing is everything."

As for what's next for Cabello, Romance is the name of her upcoming album, and she is also set to perform on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 12.

