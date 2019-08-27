The Jonas Brothers and the J-Sisters wanted to see Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kiss as much as the rest of us! The new couple took to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards stage to sing their sexy song, “Señorita," and the racy performance had fans on the edge of their seats as the pair got very close, mere inches from a steamy kiss.

Ultimately, they disappointed us all, simply rubbing noses at the end of their sultry set.

Shortly after the show ended, Joe Jonas took to Instagram to share his family’s hilarious reaction to the moment from their seats in the audience. In the funny clip, Nick Jonas, Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, and Joe are all jumping up and down with excitement in the hopes that Mendes and Cabello will lock lips.

When the moment passes sans kiss, they throw up their arms and laugh in frustration.

“#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho @camila_cabello @shawnmendes,” Joe captioned the post.

Justin Mikita, who can be seen in front of the group, also commented, “Still waiting.”

The Jo Bros and two of the J-Sisters (Turner and Danielle Jonas) clearly had the best time at Monday's big event. Before accepting the award for Best Pop Video for “Sucker," the boy band gave what appeared to be a pre-taped performance at the Stone Pony before walking over to the beach and later to the awards show.

For more VMAs fun, watch the clip below:

