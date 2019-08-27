2019 MTV VMAs: 10 Moments You Didn’t See on TV

One of music’s biggest nights proved to be particularly eventful. At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place for the first time in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday night, was filled with star-studded performances from Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, and more.

But if you didn’t score a ticket inside the Prudential Center, there were some moments the cameras missed, like celebrity PDA, dance parties, and shout outs.

Here are the 10 biggest moments you didn’t see during the live broadcast:

1. Camila Cabello stood up and danced during pal Taylor Swift’s show-opening performance of “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover.” An eyewitness at the VMAs tells ET she was the only star in the celebrity section to do so when Taylor hit the stage.

2. Taylor went crazy after Jonathan Van Ness walked out to present an award. The Queer Eye star appeared in her “You Need to Calm Down” music video and subsequently awarded the song the Video For Good award. When he presented the award to Taylor, model Gigi Hadid immediately jumped up to cheer for her friend. Backstage, Sophie Turner gushed over meeting the Gay of Thrones creator in a sweet moment (see below).

WireImage

3. Bebe Rexha spoke to Taylor during a commercial break. They talked the whole two minutes and hugged multiple times.

WireImage

4. The beginning of Missy Elliot’s Video Vanguard performance was taped before segueing into the live ending.

5. Everyone stayed on their feet for Missy’s performance the entire time. A ‘Missy’ chant broke out and every celeb joined in.

Getty Images

6. Did you wonder what made Cardi B crack up while she was presenting Missy with her award? Apparently someone loudly yelled "Cardiiii," which prompted the rapper to laugh during her intro.

WireImage

7. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were very hands-on following their racy performance of “Señorita.” Taylor stood the whole time for the couple and didn’t sit until they were off stage. Both stars have opened for her on tours.

8. Lizzo was very excited for Lil Nas’ win for Song of the Year, cheering him on from the crowd and giving him a big hug.

WireImage

9. No one was having more fun than Bebe Rexha and Lizzo during the show. The two stars jammed out to almost every performance.

10. Camila and Shawn entered the arena together. The couple sat super close together with Shawn’s arm around her shoulders. He played with her hair and rubs her arm. The two were in their own world, talking animatedly the entire time, even when the show comes back. They danced during Big Sean and ASAP Ferg’s performance, but stayed seated while doing so.

Getty Images

Here’s more of what you may have missed at the VMAs.

Reporting by Paige Gawley.

