Taylor Swift just rocked the MTV Video Music Awards!

Just three days after the release of her seventh studio album, Lover, the 29-year-old singer took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Monday night to open the show with an energetic, world premiere performance of "Lover" and "You Need to Calm Down."

Chic in a strapless gold bodysuit with blue booty shorts, sparkly hoop earrings and metallic ankle booties, Swift began her performance from a bright yellow chair with a stage full of background dancers, including bestie Todrick Hall, by her side.

Swift then threw on a sparkly bright blue blazer, pulling out a guitar to sing a beautiful version of "Lover," which the audience seemed to love. The cameras cut to stars like Gigi Hadid, DJ Khaled and Adriana Lima dancing along to the catchy tune.

Taylor Swift is standing up for and supporting the Equality Act with her #VMAs performance! pic.twitter.com/ASb5eW1eO9 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 27, 2019

Swift's performance marked her first at the VMAs since 2015, when she performed "Bad Blood."

In case you missed it, Lover dropped last Friday, and fans are already going wild for the singer's new tracks, lyrics and bonus content -- including some hints about Swift's closely guarded relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn.

