Jonas Brothers Rock the MTV VMAs for First Time in 11 Years

After more than a decade, the Jonas Brothers performed at the MTV VMAs on Monday and absolutely rocked the crowd.

Delivering a remote performance from The Stone Pony, a historic venue in Asbury Park, New Jersey, they sang "Sucker" while rocking denim and leather.

Soon, the performance headed outside, where a massive crowd awaited them. That's when they treated fans at home and on hand to a performance of their latest single, "Only Human."

Their set at this year's show marks their first performance at the iconic music awards show since they played their hit, "Lovebug," back in 2008. That same year, they were nominated for Video of the Year and Best Pop Video for their song, "Burning Up."

This year, the trio is nominated for Best Group and Artist of the Year -- a category in which they are the only group nominated among five other solo artists.

JERSEY BOYS 👏 👏 👏@jonasbrothers truly rocked my world with their performance of “Sucker” and “Only Human” #VMAspic.twitter.com/czwfZYNyym — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019

They are also nominated for Song of the Year and Video of the Year for their hit single, "Sucker."

After breaking up in 2013, the three sibling entertainers reunited in March to great fanfare, and dropped their first single, "Sucker," which became the group's first song ever to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In June, the band dropped Happiness Begins, their first album in almost six years, which hit the top of the Billboard 200 and was the group's third No. 1 album. It also enjoyed the highest-selling debut week of any album in the past year.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with the group ahead of a stop on their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami, Florida, where they discussed how things have changed in the several years since they last toured together.

"I think the thing that was most surprising to us… was our fans were tipsy at a show, which was new for us -- we never played our music to people drinking, necessarily," Nick joked. "Now, that is sort of the objective at the show. We've literally crafted the show with that in mind. People want to come have a good time."

For more on this year's wild MTV VMAs, check out the video below.

